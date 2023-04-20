Now that the dust has settled and the restraining orders have been dropped, Andy Cohen had Scheana Shay on WWHL to discuss…Scheana Shay on WWHL. More specifically, what went down between her and Raquel Leviss after they filmed WWHL. It was the same night that the Scandoval news broke, and whatever happened between the two castmates resulted in a restraining order and (allegedly) a black eye on Raquel. Leviss claimed that Scheana punched her, which Scheana categorically denied on WWHL. “I did not punch her in the face,” Shay said. “As you can see, I can’t really form a proper fist.” That wasn’t good enough for Cohen or fellow guest Michael Rapapaort. They wanted to know if she’d done anything physical towards Rachel. Scheana wouldn’t fully cop to shoving Raquel, but she did admit to throwing her phone. When asked if she regretted any of her actions, Scheana said “No.”

