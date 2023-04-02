Nick Fury Is Back for One Last Job in the Secret Invasion Trailer

It’s a Skrull-eat-Skrull world in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, the latest Disney+ series to expand the MCU. This one reunites all our favorite Spy Guys (Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Talos, Mark from Peep Show) as they face their biggest threat ever: Kingsley Ben-Adir. The show takes its name from crossover event that saw many of Earth’s heroes replaced by Skrulls. But the MCU Skrulls are not the baddies of the comic books, so who’s on what side is kind of TBD. Secret Invasion will be a feature performance for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, and don’t let the heavily foreshadowed gravestone give you any ideas. He’s just back for one last job, that’s all. Those always go well! The show also stars Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke. Secret Invasion comes to Disney+ June 21.