Ring the bell! The trailer for season six of Netflix’s Selling Sunset has almost everything we need: a giant but empty house in L.A., the words fuck and shit bleeped out really loudly, random Housewives-like intros, and two new victims Realtors named Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. But don’t worry, ex-Sunset seller Christine Quinn still lives rent free in Mary Fitzgerald’s head. The short teaser contains a multitude of potential story lines, ranging from Chrishell Stause seemingly referencing her dating life (“I’m having an awakening!”) to new girl Bre, mother to one of Nick Cannon’s children, dramatically strutting while her own voice-over says, “I’m here to fuck shit up.” Along with Christine, last season’s Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela are not present in the trailer, so at least someone’s promising drama. Watch the Oppenheim bros, Amanza, Chelsea, “Mommy” Heather, and Emma-panada all (okay, some of them) sell mansions and looks on May 19.

