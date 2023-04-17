Blink-182 wasn’t the only big reunion at Coachella. Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also popped by the desert for a surprise collab. Over a year after their split, the musicians were caught spending some time together, wandering the festival grounds, dancing to Bad Bunny, and, at one point (that fans saw), even kissing. But according to a source, this linkup is just “a one-off.” An insider told “Page Six” that “one thing led to another as the night progressed” between the exes, who have reportedly stayed friends since their breakup. They reportedly “decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going,” but “they aren’t dating again,” the source added. Sorry, Shawmila shippers! Another source, though, didn’t confirm the couple’s status, simply telling People that they’ve “been friendly for several months” and “always seemed to have a special connection.” All we know is Cabello better keep an eye out for Sabrina Carpenter.