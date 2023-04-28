Man Goes Around Town Telling Diana Ross’s Business

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Smokey Robinson wasn’t too guarded with The Guardian in a recent interview, speaking candidly about cheating on his first wife, Claudette Rogers, during their 27-year marriage. The 83-year-old Gasms singer specifically revealed that one of the multiple affairs he had was with a young Diana Ross, whose career he wanted to help with and whom he brought to Motown. “We were working together and it just happened,” he said. “But it was beautiful. She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today.” According to Robinson, they were in an extramarital relationship for about a year before Ross cut things off. “After we’d been seeing each other for a while, Diana said to me she couldn’t do that because she knew Claudette, and she knew I still loved my wife,” Robinson recalled. “And I did. I loved my wife very much.”

During the interview, Robinson also reacted to the rumor that he and Ross are Michael Jackson’s biological parents. “Hehehehe! Hooohooho! They say Diana Ross and I had Michael? Oh my God! I never heard that one, man!” he reportedly said. “That’s pretty good. That’s funny! That’s funny!” So while he admits to a previous relationship with Ross, it looks like the idea that a secret child came out of it is still laughable to him. Robinson was apparently so amused that he told The Guardian he was going to call Ross, who remains one of his “closest people,” to ask if she’s heard this baby-daddy claim. We wonder if Ross will use that phone call as an opportunity to remind Robinson that you don’t always have to kiss and tell?