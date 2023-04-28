Smokey Robinson Gives Out Gasms After Gasms

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Running low on, uh, gasms? Smokey Robinson’s gotcha covered. On Friday, the 83-year-old soul icon released his new album Gasms, which opens with a repetitive track of the same name. While Justin Bieber famously sang the words “yum” and “yummy” a total of 55 times on “Yummy,” Robinson has even the Biebs beat. By our count, we hear “gasm” — including variations like “gasms,” “eyegasms,” “eargasms,” and even “mindgasms” — no less than 64 times. (For reference, there are only 290 words in the song.) “You’re the one responsible for my gasms / Gasm, gasm (gasms, gasms),” Robinson croons during the chorus.

The nine-track project features other titles like “I Wanna Know Your Body,” “Roll Around,” and “I Fit In There” that seem similarly sultry. Robinson previously admitted that he intended to cause “controversy” with his latest album so that listeners would be curious about it. However, he hinted that the meaning might not necessarily be as sexual as you think. “When you say Gasms, most people think of orgasms,” Robinson explained on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. “But ‘gasm’ is any good feeling you might have.” Get your fill of feel-good “Gasms” below.