Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Has a New Preposition and a New Trailer

Congratulations to us — a group of people lucky enough to live in a Spider-Verse with a new Spider-Verse trailer. Following the success of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives to weave an even bigger web. We look forward to all of the various prepositions to be used in the future: Opposite the Spider-Verse, Among the Spider-Verse, Betwixt the Spider-Verse, etc. The new trailer for the film shows Miles Morales in a pickle — stuck between being a good kid and a good Spider-Man, two things that don’t necessarily align. We get an intro to Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, who wants Miles to choose between Spider-Manning and home life, as well as a whole slew of Spider-Man in jokes including a reference to “three Spider-Men” meme and a Spider-Therapist who is annoyed at only having clients traumatized by the same issue.

The upcoming film, which had a 1,000-person crew of animators, also stars Issa Rae as Spider-Woman plus Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) facing off against Vulture. (What did we do?) Spider Summer begins June 2.