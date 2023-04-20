The Sony Spider-Man Movies Are Coming to Disney+ (Tomorrow)

Streamliner At your service. “I thought you were Peter-2?” Photo: Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s been two whole years since the news broke that Sony’s Spider-Man films would be making their way to Disney+. (For context, that’s longer than it took to film No Way Home.) Starting Friday, April 21, the Tobey Maguire–led and Sam Raimi–directed trilogy and Peter-3 Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man will finally swing onto the streamer. Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Tom Hardy’s Venom will debut a few weeks later on May 12. Your spider senses may be tingling if you see some notable (and not so notable) omissions from this list — from the rest of Holland’s trilogy to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Venom 2, and … Morbius. (Remember her?) But in a press release, Disney+ assured us that “additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.”

Sony currently has a similar licensing deal with Netflix allowing the streamer to host the company’s 2022 to 2026 theatrical releases on its platform before they go to Disney+ as Sony tries to be “platform agnostic.” Disney+ seems to be slowly folding in the Spider-Man movies in an effort to beef up and complete its Marvel collection, which now includes Netflix’s formerly owned Marvel television shows, but we still don’t know which additional Sony titles will head to its library.