A New Sterling K. Brown Drama Awaits

Sterling K. Brown. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Three-time Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown made us sob with This Is Us, and now he’s back to (potentially) make us cry again. Hulu Originals has ordered a new drama series from Brown and Only Murders in the Building creator Dan Fogelman, Hulu announced on April 6. The as-yet-untitled series is produced by 20th Television, with Jess Rosenthal and John Hoberg serving as executive producers in addition to Brown and Fogelman. The latter duo last worked together for their award-winning series and relentless tearjerker This Is Us, which ended its run as the No. 1 broadcast drama in the 18-49 demo for six consecutive seasons until its finale in 2022. It also dominated major award ceremonies, earning 55 wins and 247 nominations across all major award categories, including an Emmy for Brown. Perhaps this dream team is cooking up another serious contender? We’re prepping for something emotionally taxing and record-breaking.