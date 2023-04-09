Twitter Reacts to Succession’s Big Episode 3 Whammy

Spoilers for Succession season 4, episode 3 below.
It’s the end of an era at Waystar RoyCo. L to the O-G is R to the I-P. Daddy has no more kisses to give. Like one of his real life inspirations, Sumner Redstone, Logan Roy seemed unkillable until he suddenly wasn’t. The specter of Logan’s death has been the main engine chug-chugging the plot of Succession forward, and now it’s finally here. And just like every other big moment in American life, the people processed their big feelings with memes. There were enough Tweets to fill a ludicrously capacious bag. Some people were devastated, some were dancing, some where attributing the death to some sort of Gerri witchcraft. Hey, who are we to judge how people grieve?