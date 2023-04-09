Succession Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer: Those Darn Naysayers

Spoilers for Succession season 4, episode 3 “Connor’s Wedding”
Oh great, Kendall Roy is floating in another body of water. That can’t be good. Succession season 4 did the damn thing and killed off Logan Roy in episode 3. What happens next? A very ugly fight for what’s left of Waystar RoyCo, of course. In the midseason trailer, everybody is gunning for Logan’s seat before his ass is even cold. Karl makes a compelling argument for why Tom shouldn’t lead the company, Greg express that he is sad by saying “I am sad,” and Shiv gets flirty-flirty drinky-drinky with Lukas Matsson. Everybody has a chance to stab everybody else in the back before the series finale.