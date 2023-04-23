Super Mario Bros May Become the First Movie of 2023 to Hit $1 Billion Globally

Photo: Illumination/YouTube

The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to collect coins at the box office three weeks after its release. The video game movie broke many records for Universal like becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation and the highest-grossing film of the year so far as it earned $871 million globally in April. Now, the film is projected to cross over $1 billion globally next week, making it the first film of the year to hit that mark. However, it has a limited time to do so before Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters the following week. As the film finds box office success, it leaves the question of whether will it as decorated during awards season as well. It’s almost a sure-fire guarantee Super Mario Bros will earn some orange blimps at the Kids Choice Awards but as for the rest of Hollywood? We’re hoping for at least a nomination for Jack Black’s “Peaches.”