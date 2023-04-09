Swifties Will Never Know Peace in Wake of Taylor Swift Break Up

Photo: GC Images

News broke over the weekend that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split up after six years together, and as you might expect, Swifites reacted very normally (i.e. made thousands of memes and scoured Swift’s recent performances for evidence of the split). Though Swift and Alwyn haven’t commented on the news, several outlets, including Entertainment Tonight and People, have confirmed the separation. Reactions to the break up are far-ranging, from jokes about Pete Davidson being a potential rebound, to serious conspiracy theories that the break up is in fact a cover-up for a Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) song leak. Fans have even speculated that Swift’s setlist switch at her Eras tour performance last month in Texas is due to the break up. But the common thread (the “invisible string,” if you will) between all of these reactions is shock, sadness, and more shock. Good thing fans have several albums about emotional turmoil to help them cope. See more from Swifties below.

Shock and awe (and denial).

“taylor swift and joe alwyn have brok-” pic.twitter.com/jtGstKr4y3 — CLOSED (@rogersthmusical) April 8, 2023

do taylor swift and joe alwyn know they’re not allowed to break up when this song literally exists

pic.twitter.com/CtXFgZ1dWA — miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) April 8, 2023

there is no way taylor swift would break up with mr. dress, delicate, call It what you want, king of my heart, gorgeous, london boy, lover, paper rings, peace, willow, invisible string, gold rush, lavender haze 🥹🫶🏼 not when a whole LOVER album literally exist??? pic.twitter.com/RJRQaBZFqX — olive 🌷 manifesting h7n fm ticket :(( (@oliviarieg0) April 8, 2023

taylor swift breaking up with the person she wrote peace about has the potential to be absolutely catastrophic for the girls — better call mollusk (@molllllusk) April 8, 2023

📝 | According to ME, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t broke up



— “They are soulmates. They are still together. They are in a happy relationship. The end.” pic.twitter.com/lz9Q0XwjTc — i. (@molloysjoey) April 8, 2023

i am choosing to not believe taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up pic.twitter.com/Vm5bi1GytJ — kenn 🫶 (@bobsmuppet) April 8, 2023

I will not be believing ANY break up rumours because you cannot tell me that Taylor Swift wrote Cornelia Street, The Great War and Sweet Nothing about this man only to have an "amicable" breakup — Beth 🖤 (@tiedwithaswift) April 8, 2023

me pretending i cannot see the taylor swift joe alwyn breakup rumours pic.twitter.com/HNqFyAtLAk — zari (@porkkutletbowl) April 8, 2023

bartise a daddy, taylor swift single, what else could this weekend have in store! — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 8, 2023

Laughing to keep from crying.

Their disgusting brothers era pic.twitter.com/xIfYu9IPZF — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 9, 2023

Pete Davidson has the option to do the funniest thing possible — lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) April 9, 2023

Paul Mescal and Joe Alwyn ended their relationships to focus on exploring each other’s bodies — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) April 9, 2023

“Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up, ET reports” the fuck does he know pic.twitter.com/wloHH3afdx — roro 🫧 (@edacIawthorne) April 8, 2023

a second plane just hit omg https://t.co/9AbEa80657 — cesar (@trashpopsong) April 9, 2023

keep Pete Davidson locked up for the next few weeks I’m so serious https://t.co/kzqUu53TzT — a (@burtmackliinFBI) April 8, 2023

snipping that invisible string pic.twitter.com/kibFEZhhqs — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 8, 2023

Live feed from Cornelia Street pic.twitter.com/YZi96HE2pq — bb ⋆｡°✩ (@brettxboon) April 8, 2023

not now honey, mommy’s waiting for tree paine to say something pic.twitter.com/MjZTUJE5Tw — will ✦ 49 (@mdnghtrains) April 8, 2023

I need Tree Paine to deliver a State of the Union Address. — erin @ the eras tour next up: 5/12, 5/13, 5/14 (@swiftbunnies) April 8, 2023

The conspiracy theories.

imagine if taylor swift wanted to test someone’s loyalty so she lied and told them she had broken up with her bf to see if the media would end up finding about it — liya 👵🏽 (@aathena10) April 9, 2023

Taylor releasing the breakup news to smother the Enchanted (Taylor's Version) leak wait pic.twitter.com/sDtE1oivVd — Aidan (@aidanthereup) April 8, 2023