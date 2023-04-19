Sydney Sweeney Gets Interrogated in the Reality Trailer

HBO Films is proud to present the film with the least-searchable name: Reality. Sydney Sweeney stars as Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist who leaked an intelligence report suggesting Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. She was given the longest sentence ever for unauthorized release of government information to the media in 2018. The dialog in Reality comes directly from transcripts of the FBI interrogating Winner in her home, per the film’s press release. Written and directed by Tina Satter, based on her play Is This a Room, Reality also stars Josh Hamilton (AHS: Coven), and Marchánt Davis (The Day Shall Come). It will stream on newly renamed Max May 29.

Related