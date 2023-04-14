Taylor Swift Really Did Cut That ‘invisible string,’ Huh?

Photo: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Temporary mayor Taylor Swift doesn’t seem to be tied to “invisible string” anymore. During her April 13 show in Tampa, Florida — the first Eras Tour stop since her reportedly amicable breakup with Joe Alwyn — she once again left the love song off her setlist. Instead, she replaced it with fellow folklore track “the 1,” which is about a failed relationship. Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this week that it was “more of Taylor’s decision to break up [with Joe], but both of them realized that they weren’t completely right for one another.”

She made this swap for the first time during her March 31 performance in Arlington, Texas, before news of the split went public. Swifties have speculated that the lyrics on “invisible string” were written specifically about Alwyn, with some fans worrying that she will never perform it again because the six-year relationship has ended. But who knows what will happen? The swap might not have anything to do with her single status. Swift has already proven that she can switch up her set as she pleases, given that she has performed two surprise songs at every show so far (her Tampa choices were “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”). She’s also promised that there will be “high jinks” on this tour, so perhaps all songs on the current setlist are just at risk of being replaced at any time? Stay strong, Swifties.