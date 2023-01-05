The Daily Show News Team To Team Up as Hosts

Hosts of the Day. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Comedy Central

When it was first announced that The Daily Show would be filling Trevor Noah’s vacated seat with a rotating slate of guest hosts until fall 2023, Comedy Central emphasized that the show’s current cast of correspondents — Roy Wood Jr., Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng, etc. — would all get turns at the helm. The show is currently in the midst of making good on this promise, and on April 19, the network announced plans to toss in a little bonus. During the week of May 22, The Daily Show’s news team will host as a collective. It’ll be like The Avengers but for topical-news-based comedy shows.

In addition, Comedy Central announced the list of names of people who will be shepherding the show through the end of June. Following on the heels of Michael Kosta’s previously announced hosting turn, the show will pass the baton to Charlamagne tha God (week of May 15), the aforementioned news team (week of May 22), Michelle Wolf (week of June 5), Ronny Chieng (week of June 12), Lewis Black (week of June 20), and Desus Nice (week of June 26). Charlamagne will get the chance to bring his famed “Donkey of the Day” segment to The Daily Show, Wolf will have the opportunity to show Netflix why it was wrong for canceling her show The Break With Michelle Wolf, and Desus will get another shot (following a guest-hosting stint of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2022) to prove that he can hold down a show without his former partner, The Kid Mero.

Below is the list of all of the comedians who have guest-hosted The Daily Show since Noah’s departure and those on the schedule for future shows.

Week of January 17: Leslie Jones

Week of January 23: Wanda Sykes

Week of January 30: D. L. Hughley

Week of February 6: Chelsea Handler

Week of February 13: Sarah Silverman

Week of February 27: Hasan Minhaj

Week of March 6: Marlon Wayans

Week of March 13: Kal Penn

Week of March 20: Al Franken

Week of March 27: John Leguizamo

Week of April 3: Roy Wood Jr.

Week of April 17: Jordan Klepper

Week of April 24: Desi Lydic

Week of May 1: Dulcé Sloan

Week of May 8: Michael Kosta

Week of May 15: Charlamagne tha God

Week of May 22: News-team takeover

Week of June 5: Michelle Wolf

Week of June 12: Ronny Chieng

Week of June 20: Lewis Black

Week of June 26: Desus Nice

