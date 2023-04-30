The Entire Super Mario Bros. Movie Was on Twitter for Hours

Wahoo! Photo: YouTube

In what must be a nightmare for Nintendo’s copyright lawyers but is deeply funny for the rest of us, the Super Mario Bros. Movie was posted on Twitter in its entirety on Sunday morning. The movie, which was split into two parts, was up for several hours before it was finally taken down, racking up an estimated 9 million views in that time. This is not the first time this has happened even this weekend — the entirety of Avatar: The Way of Water was also posted in a Twitter thread on Saturday night. How does this keep happening, you ask? Well, it has something to do with the fact that Twitter Blue subscribers now have the ability to upload 60-minutes of video in 1080p Full HD quality. It also doesn’t help that Elon Musk dissolved Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council and fired most of its compliance teams when he took over the company last year. For whatever it’s worth, the user that posted the Mario Bros. Movie has now been suspended — and considering Nintendo’s notorious history of copyright strikes, we wish them godspeed. Not all heroes wear overalls.