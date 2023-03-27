The Kardashians Get Deeper Than Filler in Season 3

Our long national drought is over — The Kardashians is returning to Hulu. Long live Kris Jenner! “[The family’s] bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm,” the release states. “If you say so!” we respond. The official trailer teases discourse that goes deeper than your average injectable, like Kim sobbing into Khloé’s arms, presumably over the Kimye split. The biggest dramas in the Kardashian household since the last season’s filming period include the aforementioned divorce, Kanye West’s antisemitic rants, and Travis Barker’s continuing health scares. “This has been a whirlwind of a year,” Kris says. “I don’t think you realize the weight of the world is on your shoulders.” Meanwhile, Khloé deals with a melanoma diagnosis and her messy relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. “I don’t think I’ve seen you this low,” Khloé’s friend Malika Haqq remarks. “She doesn’t sleep, she’s lost a lot of weight,” Kendall says. Adding to the serious vibes is Kylie, who feels regretful about getting plastic surgery and wonders if they should think critically about the “beauty standards we’re setting.” “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” she says, referring to Stormi baby. On a less serious note, Kourtney is mad that Kim used her Milan wedding as a business opportunity.

The third season of the Hulu show will premiere on May 25, with new episodes released each Thursday, so make sure to pick up some cucumbers to slice and dice (as weirdly as possible, ideally) for a snack before then.

This post has been updated.