Nicole Kidman and Eve Hewson Make The Perfect Couple

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

The Perfect Couple has found its perfect casting. Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand of the same name, the six-episode limited series has convinced movie theater queen Nicole Kidman to trade in her power suit for a mother-of-the-groom dress. She will star as Greerer Garrison Winbury, a famous and wealthy novelist who is planning the perfect wedding for her son (Billy Howle) and his bride, who she disapproves of (Eve Hewson). However, the wedding comes to a halt when a body is found washed up on the beach. Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Omar Epps, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani round out the rest of the cast murder suspects as they begin filming next week, according to Variety. Awkward. and Good Girls’s Jenna Lamia will be show running the limited series, and The Undoing’s Susanne Bier shall direct. While the adaptation has made some creative changes from the source material, like the bride’s name change from Celeste Otis to Amelia Sacks, the different may leave room for more mysteries and changes for fans of the original book.

The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect pic.twitter.com/9XPIt4c0vO — Netflix (@netflix) March 31, 2023