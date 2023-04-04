The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window Is Moving to Broadway

Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sidney Brustein is moving to Manhattan. The BAM production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window is engaging in a limited Broadway run. Oscar Isaac will be making his Broadway debut in the production, alongside his BAM co-star Rachel Brosnahan. This is how we’re gonna get Oscar Isaac his EGOT. Anne Kauffman directs the Lorraine Hansberry revival, both off-Broadway and on-. The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window was received poorly in its original run, as critics thought it too far a departure from Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun. The play follows Isaac as the titular Sidney, whose marriage to Iris is strained by his involvement with the campaign of an ostensibly progressive politician. “You hear this prophetic voice that’s speaking to things that are about to unfold in the civil-rights movement and the psychedelic movement with the kind of division and fatigue that’s happening now,” Isaac said in February. “Everyone in the audience gets provoked.”