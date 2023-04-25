Henry Cavill Slays (Monsters) for the Last Time

Henry Cavill woke up, glued his silver lace front to his head, and slayed (monsters in The Witcher). In the first look at the actor’s final season in the Netflix series based on fantasy novels of the same name, Geralt (Cavill) enters a prison and draws his sword to face an enemy in the distance. “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” Geralt says in voice-over. He’s not the only one in trouble. We see a ghost cavalry chasing Ciri (Freya Allan) as she gallops away on horseback at the edge of the woods. Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), gazing at an offscreen terror, bleeds from a scar on her cheek. The trio find themselves searching for one another in a dark labyrinth guarded by a menacing creature. Could this be the moment Cavill experiences real fear? The Witcher returns to Netflix with two four-part volumes this summer. The first installment premieres on June 29, and the remaining episodes arrive a month later on July 27. Season four comes next — Liam Hemsworth, the next Geralt, has a big wig to fill.

