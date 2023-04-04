Last year feels like a lifetime ago, no? In 2022, we weren’t keeping an eye out for Selener (at least not more than usual), Vanderpump Rules seemed to be on its way out of cultural relevancy, and we discussed whether Harry Styles had spit on Chris Pine only an absurd number of times rather than a disgusting number of times. And every week, Kourtney Kardashian would marry Travis Barker in a new and unexpected location — in Vegas, Santa Barbara, and finally a Dolce & Gabbana ad in Italy. Now Kourt and Trav are inviting you over for home-movies night as they relive their love on Hulu. ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis shares exclusive footage of all three weddings and comes out shortly before the finale of The Kardashians. ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis makes it official April 13 on Hulu.

Related