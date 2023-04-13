Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Fight Mia Farrow

Twins. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Gay people have so much to be thankful for in the annals of pop-culture history. We’ve got Bette Davis and Joan Crawford facing off both on- and off-screen in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? We’ve got Patti LuPone calling Madonna a “movie killer” due to her performance in Evita. And, of course, we have Mariah Carey saying “I don’t know her” about Jennifer Lopez after Carey’s ex-husband Tommy Mottola gave J.Lo the sample that the Queen of Christmas was planning to use on “Loverboy.” But that well’s been running dry lately, no? Luckily, two gay icons have recognized that and are conspiring to start a fight. In Jennifer Coolidge’s Time 100 write-up, her The Watcher co-star Mia Farrow reveals that Coolidge has some plans for drama: “‘Let’s make a video where you and I are beating the shit out of each other,’” Coolidge apparently messaged Farrow recently, before following it up with: “‘… Does that seem too desperate???’” No, Jennifer Coolidge, that does not seem too desperate. That seems iconic. Farrow, for her part, seems down to clown. “I’ve got tufts of fake hair and ketchup to stand in for blood at the ready,” she says. “Who wouldn’t want to be beat up by Jennifer Coolidge? She’s a national treasure.” We expect a violent, bloody, and bone-breaking fight to be on TikTok before the week is up. Thanks, queens!