Tribeca Film Festival Is What Baking Did for Waitress

She owns 51 percent of this diner! Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

We’ve already had more than a taste of Waitress, but we still want more. And luckily, Sara Bareilles is happy to oblige. A pro-shot of the musical, which has been closed on Broadway since 2021, will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival out of competition. The musical originally premiered on the Great White Way in April 2016, before closing in January of 2020 and then reopening on Broadway in September 2021, largely to shoot this very project, and reclosing in December of that year. The pro-shot version will include composer Sara Bareilles in the lead role of Jenna, alongside Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald in supporting roles.

Tribeca will run from June 7–18 and feature 109 separate films from 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, with 53 being documentaries. Notably, this will be the first time that women have directed over half the competition feature films in the festival’s lineup, with 68 percent, according to a press release, with women directing 41 percent of the total lineup. Below, find the entire lineup for the festival.

U.S. Narrative Competition

﻿Bad Things (United States) — Directed and written by Stewart Thorndike

Cypher (United States) — Directed and written by Chris Moukarbel

The Graduates (United States) — Directed and written by Hannah Peterson

Lost Soulz (United States) — Directed and written by Katherine Propper

Mountains (United States) — Directed by Monica Sorelle, written by Monica Sorelle, Robert Colom

The Secret Art of Human Flight (United States) — Directed by H.P. Mendoza, written by Jesse Orenshein

Smoking Tigers (United States) — Directed and written by Shelly Yo

Somewhere Quiet (United States) — Directed and written by Olivia West Lloyd

International Narrative Competition

﻿Boca Chica (Dominican Republic) — Directed by Gabriella A. Moses, written by Marité Ugás, Mariana Rondón

Dead Girls Dancing (Germany, France) — Directed and written by Anna Roller

The Future (Israel) — Directed and written by Noam Kaplan

Je’vida (Finland) — Directed by Katja Gauriloff, written by Katja Gauriloff, Niillas Holmberg

Marinette (France) — Directed and written by Virginie Verrier

Richelieu (Canada, France, Guatemala) — Directed and written by Pier-Philippe Chevigny

Silver Haze (Netherlands, UK) —Directed and written by Sacha Polak

A Strange Path (Brazil) — Directed and written by Guto Parente

Documentary Competition

﻿Between the Rains (Kenya) — Directed by Andrew H. Brown, Moses Thuranira

Breaking the News (United States) — Directed by Chelsea Hernandez, Heather Courtney, Princess A. Hairston

The Gullspång Miracle (Sweden, Norway, Denmark) — Directed by Maria Fredriksson

The Lionheart (United States) — Directed by Laura Brownson

Maestra (United States, France, Poland, Greece) — Directed by Maggie Contreras

Q (Lebanon, United States) — Directed by Jude Chehab

Richland (United States) — Directed by Irene Lusztig

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand) — Directed by Stephen Kijak

Rule of Two Walls (Ukraine) — Directed by David Gutnik

Stylebender (New Zealand) — Directed by Zoe McIntosh

Take Care of Maya (United States) — Directed by Henry Roosevelt

Transition (United States) — Directed by Jordan Bryon, Monica Villamizar

Spotlight Narrative

﻿The Adults (United States) — Directed and written by Dustin Guy Defa

Afire (Germany) — Directed and written by Christian Petzold

The Blackening (United States) — Directed by Tim Story, written by Tracy Oliver, Dewayne Perkins

Blood for Dust (United States) — Directed by Rod Blackhurst, written by David Ebeltoft

Bucky F*cking Dent (United States) — Directed and written by David Duchovny

Cinnamon (United States) — Directed and written by Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr

Cold Copy (United States) —Directed and written by Roxine Helberg

Downtown Owl (United States) —Directed by Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, written by Hamish Linklater

Eric LaRue (United States) —Directed by Michael Shannon, written by Brett Neveu

First Time Female Director (United States) — Directed and written by Chelsea Peretti

Fresh Kills (United States) — Directed and written by Jennifer Esposito

The Good Half (United States) — Directed by Robert Schwartzman, written by Brett Ryland

He Went That Way (United States) —Directed by Jeffrey Darling, written by Evan M. Wiener

I.S.S. (United States) — Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, written by Nick Shafir

John Early: Now More Than Ever (United States) — Directed by Emily Allan, Leah Hennessey

LaRoy (United States, France) — Directed and written by Shane Atkinson

The Lesson (UK) —Directed by Alice Troughton, written by Alex MacKeith

The Line (United States) — Directed by Ethan Berger, written by Ethan Berger, Alex Russek

The Listener (United States) — Directed by Steve Buscemi, written by Alessandra Camon

Maggie Moore(s) (United States) — Directed by John Slattery, written by Paul Bernbaum

The Miracle Club (Ireland, UK) — Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, written by Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager, Jimmy Smallhorne

Our Son (United States) — Directed by Bill Oliver, written by Peter Nickowitz, Bill Oliver

The Perfect Find (United States) — Directed by Numa Perrier, written by Leigh Davenport

Shortcomings (United States) — Directed by Randall Park, written by Adrian Tomine

Spotlight Documentary

﻿All Up in the Biz (United States) — Directed by Sacha Jenkins

American Son (United States) — Directed by Jay Caspian Kang

Anthem (United States) — Directed by Peter Nicks

BS High (United States) — Directed by Martin Desmond Roe, Travon Free

Comedy of War: Laughter in Ukraine (United States) — Directed by Christopher Walters

Common Ground (United States) — Directed by Rebecca Tickell, Josh Tickell

Every Body (United States) — Directed by Julie Cohen

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field (United States) — Directed by Michael Selditch

Invisible Beauty (United States) — Directed by Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng

It’s Basic (United States) — Directed by Marc Levin

The League (United States) —Directed by Sam Pollard

Milli Vanilli (United States) — Directed by Luke Korem

Minted (United States, Canada, Cuba, Netherlands, India, Nigeria) — Directed by Nicholas Bruckman

Open Heart (United States) — Directed by Jonathan Hock

Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food (United States) — Directed by Stephanie Soechtig

Rise - the Siya Kolisi Story (South Africa) — Directed by Tebogo Malope

Ron Delsener Presents (United States) — Directed by Jake Sumner

The Saint of Second Chances (United States) — Directed by Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg

The Space Race (United States) — Directed by Diego Hurtado de Mendoza, Lisa Cortés

Stan Lee (United States) — Directed by David Gelb

Sunday Best (United States) — Directed by Sacha Jenkins

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (United States) — Directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

This Is Not Financial Advice (United States) — Directed by Chris Temple, Zach Ingrasci

Untitled Nicky Nodjoumi (United States) — Directed by Sara Nodjoumi, Till Schauder

We Dare to Dream (UK) — Directed by Waad al-Kateab

Your Fat Friend (United States, UK) — Directed by Jeanie Finlay

Spotlight+

﻿Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall (United States, Jamaica) — Directed by Ben DiGiacomo, Dutty Vanier

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (United States) — Directed by Betsy Schechter

It’s Only Life After All (United States) — Directed by Alexandria Bombach

Rather (United States) — Directed by Frank Marshall

Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story (United States) — Directed by Nate Pommer

Songs About Fucking (United States) — Directed by James Gallagher

Uncharted (United States) — Directed by Beth Aala

Waitress, the Musical — Live on Broadway! (United States) — Directed by Brett Sullivan, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson

Viewpoints

﻿Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland) — Directed by Lea Glob

Asog (Philippines, Canada) — Directed by Seán Devlin, written by Seán Devlin, Jaya, Arnel Pablo

Break the Game (United States) — Directed by Jane M. Wagner

Catching Dust (UK, Spain) — Directed and written by Stuart Gatt

Chasing Chasing Amy (United States) — Directed by Sav Rodgers

Deep Sea (China, Netherlands) — Directed and written by Xiaopeng Tian

Hey Viktor! (Canada) — Directed by Cody Lightning, written by Cody Lightning, Samuel Miller

Kim’s Video (United States) — Directed by David Redmon, Ashley Sabin

The Last Night of Amore (Italy) — Directed and written by Andrea Di Stefano

Melody of Love (Ethiopia, Belgium, Argentina, Germany) — Directed and written by Edmundo Bejarano

Öte (Turkey) — Directed and written by Edmundo Bejarano

Playland (United States) — Directed and written by Georden West

Midnight

One Night with Adela (Spain) — Directed and written by Hugo Ruiz

Perpetrator (United States, France) — Directed and written by Jennifer Reeder

The Seeding (United States) — Directed and written by Barnaby Clay

You’ll Never Find Me (Australia) — Directed by Josiah Allen, Indianna Bell, written by Indianna Bell

Escape from Tribeca

Adipurush (India) — Directed by Om Raut, written by Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Shukla

Enter the Clones of Bruce (United States) — Directed by David Gregory

Enter the Dragon (Hong Kong, United States) — Directed by Robert Clouse, written by Michael Allin

Final Cut (France) — Directed and written by Michel Hazanavicius

Suitable Flesh (United States) — Directed by Joe Lynch, written by Dennis Paoli