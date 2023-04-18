Tribeca Film Festival Is What Baking Did for Waitress

We’ve already had more than a taste of Waitress, but we still want more. And luckily, Sara Bareilles is happy to oblige. A pro-shot of the musical, which has been closed on Broadway since 2021, will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival out of competition. The musical originally premiered on the Great White Way in April 2016, before closing in January of 2020 and then reopening on Broadway in September 2021, largely to shoot this very project, and reclosing in December of that year. The pro-shot version will include composer Sara Bareilles in the lead role of Jenna, alongside Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald in supporting roles.
Tribeca will run from June 7–18 and feature 109 separate films from 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, with 53 being documentaries. Notably, this will be the first time that women have directed over half the competition feature films in the festival’s lineup, with 68 percent, according to a press release, with women directing 41 percent of the total lineup. Below, find the entire lineup for the festival.
U.S. Narrative Competition
Bad Things (United States) — Directed and written by Stewart Thorndike
Cypher (United States) — Directed and written by Chris Moukarbel
The Graduates (United States) — Directed and written by Hannah Peterson
Lost Soulz (United States) — Directed and written by Katherine Propper
Mountains (United States) — Directed by Monica Sorelle, written by Monica Sorelle, Robert Colom
The Secret Art of Human Flight (United States) — Directed by H.P. Mendoza, written by Jesse Orenshein
Smoking Tigers (United States) — Directed and written by Shelly Yo
Somewhere Quiet (United States) — Directed and written by Olivia West Lloyd
International Narrative Competition
Boca Chica (Dominican Republic) — Directed by Gabriella A. Moses, written by Marité Ugás, Mariana Rondón
Dead Girls Dancing (Germany, France) — Directed and written by Anna Roller
The Future (Israel) — Directed and written by Noam Kaplan
Je’vida (Finland) — Directed by Katja Gauriloff, written by Katja Gauriloff, Niillas Holmberg
Marinette (France) — Directed and written by Virginie Verrier
Richelieu (Canada, France, Guatemala) — Directed and written by Pier-Philippe Chevigny
Silver Haze (Netherlands, UK) —Directed and written by Sacha Polak
A Strange Path (Brazil) — Directed and written by Guto Parente
Documentary Competition
Between the Rains (Kenya) — Directed by Andrew H. Brown, Moses Thuranira
Breaking the News (United States) — Directed by Chelsea Hernandez, Heather Courtney, Princess A. Hairston
The Gullspång Miracle (Sweden, Norway, Denmark) — Directed by Maria Fredriksson
The Lionheart (United States) — Directed by Laura Brownson
Maestra (United States, France, Poland, Greece) — Directed by Maggie Contreras
Q (Lebanon, United States) — Directed by Jude Chehab
Richland (United States) — Directed by Irene Lusztig
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand) — Directed by Stephen Kijak
Rule of Two Walls (Ukraine) — Directed by David Gutnik
Stylebender (New Zealand) — Directed by Zoe McIntosh
Take Care of Maya (United States) — Directed by Henry Roosevelt
Transition (United States) — Directed by Jordan Bryon, Monica Villamizar
Spotlight Narrative
The Adults (United States) — Directed and written by Dustin Guy Defa
Afire (Germany) — Directed and written by Christian Petzold
The Blackening (United States) — Directed by Tim Story, written by Tracy Oliver, Dewayne Perkins
Blood for Dust (United States) — Directed by Rod Blackhurst, written by David Ebeltoft
Bucky F*cking Dent (United States) — Directed and written by David Duchovny
Cinnamon (United States) — Directed and written by Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr
Cold Copy (United States) —Directed and written by Roxine Helberg
Downtown Owl (United States) —Directed by Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, written by Hamish Linklater
Eric LaRue (United States) —Directed by Michael Shannon, written by Brett Neveu
First Time Female Director (United States) — Directed and written by Chelsea Peretti
Fresh Kills (United States) — Directed and written by Jennifer Esposito
The Good Half (United States) — Directed by Robert Schwartzman, written by Brett Ryland
He Went That Way (United States) —Directed by Jeffrey Darling, written by Evan M. Wiener
I.S.S. (United States) — Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, written by Nick Shafir
John Early: Now More Than Ever (United States) — Directed by Emily Allan, Leah Hennessey
LaRoy (United States, France) — Directed and written by Shane Atkinson
The Lesson (UK) —Directed by Alice Troughton, written by Alex MacKeith
The Line (United States) — Directed by Ethan Berger, written by Ethan Berger, Alex Russek
The Listener (United States) — Directed by Steve Buscemi, written by Alessandra Camon
Maggie Moore(s) (United States) — Directed by John Slattery, written by Paul Bernbaum
The Miracle Club (Ireland, UK) — Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, written by Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager, Jimmy Smallhorne
Our Son (United States) — Directed by Bill Oliver, written by Peter Nickowitz, Bill Oliver
The Perfect Find (United States) — Directed by Numa Perrier, written by Leigh Davenport
Shortcomings (United States) — Directed by Randall Park, written by Adrian Tomine
Spotlight Documentary
All Up in the Biz (United States) — Directed by Sacha Jenkins
American Son (United States) — Directed by Jay Caspian Kang
Anthem (United States) — Directed by Peter Nicks
BS High (United States) — Directed by Martin Desmond Roe, Travon Free
Comedy of War: Laughter in Ukraine (United States) — Directed by Christopher Walters
Common Ground (United States) — Directed by Rebecca Tickell, Josh Tickell
Every Body (United States) — Directed by Julie Cohen
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field (United States) — Directed by Michael Selditch
Invisible Beauty (United States) — Directed by Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng
It’s Basic (United States) — Directed by Marc Levin
The League (United States) —Directed by Sam Pollard
Milli Vanilli (United States) — Directed by Luke Korem
Minted (United States, Canada, Cuba, Netherlands, India, Nigeria) — Directed by Nicholas Bruckman
Open Heart (United States) — Directed by Jonathan Hock
Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food (United States) — Directed by Stephanie Soechtig
Rise - the Siya Kolisi Story (South Africa) — Directed by Tebogo Malope
Ron Delsener Presents (United States) — Directed by Jake Sumner
The Saint of Second Chances (United States) — Directed by Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg
The Space Race (United States) — Directed by Diego Hurtado de Mendoza, Lisa Cortés
Stan Lee (United States) — Directed by David Gelb
Sunday Best (United States) — Directed by Sacha Jenkins
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (United States) — Directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman
This Is Not Financial Advice (United States) — Directed by Chris Temple, Zach Ingrasci
Untitled Nicky Nodjoumi (United States) — Directed by Sara Nodjoumi, Till Schauder
We Dare to Dream (UK) — Directed by Waad al-Kateab
Your Fat Friend (United States, UK) — Directed by Jeanie Finlay
Spotlight+
Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall (United States, Jamaica) — Directed by Ben DiGiacomo, Dutty Vanier
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (United States) — Directed by Betsy Schechter
It’s Only Life After All (United States) — Directed by Alexandria Bombach
Rather (United States) — Directed by Frank Marshall
Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story (United States) — Directed by Nate Pommer
Songs About Fucking (United States) — Directed by James Gallagher
Uncharted (United States) — Directed by Beth Aala
Waitress, the Musical — Live on Broadway! (United States) — Directed by Brett Sullivan, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson
Viewpoints
Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland) — Directed by Lea Glob
Asog (Philippines, Canada) — Directed by Seán Devlin, written by Seán Devlin, Jaya, Arnel Pablo
Break the Game (United States) — Directed by Jane M. Wagner
Catching Dust (UK, Spain) — Directed and written by Stuart Gatt
Chasing Chasing Amy (United States) — Directed by Sav Rodgers
Deep Sea (China, Netherlands) — Directed and written by Xiaopeng Tian
Hey Viktor! (Canada) — Directed by Cody Lightning, written by Cody Lightning, Samuel Miller
Kim’s Video (United States) — Directed by David Redmon, Ashley Sabin
The Last Night of Amore (Italy) — Directed and written by Andrea Di Stefano
Melody of Love (Ethiopia, Belgium, Argentina, Germany) — Directed and written by Edmundo Bejarano
Öte (Turkey) — Directed and written by Edmundo Bejarano
Playland (United States) — Directed and written by Georden West
Midnight
One Night with Adela (Spain) — Directed and written by Hugo Ruiz
Perpetrator (United States, France) — Directed and written by Jennifer Reeder
The Seeding (United States) — Directed and written by Barnaby Clay
You’ll Never Find Me (Australia) — Directed by Josiah Allen, Indianna Bell, written by Indianna Bell
Escape from Tribeca
Adipurush (India) — Directed by Om Raut, written by Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Shukla
Enter the Clones of Bruce (United States) — Directed by David Gregory
Enter the Dragon (Hong Kong, United States) — Directed by Robert Clouse, written by Michael Allin
Final Cut (France) — Directed and written by Michel Hazanavicius
Suitable Flesh (United States) — Directed by Joe Lynch, written by Dennis Paoli