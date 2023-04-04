Millionaires Are Not Into Paying for Twitter Verification

Prolific tweeters Chrissy Teigen and LeBron James. Photo: Getty Images

Well, friends, the last time we were here talking about Twitter, Elon Musk had laid off a large number of people from the company, suspended Kathy Griffin for a brief while, and was trolling the internet daily, and people were literally sleeping in the Twitter HQ. Here’s what has happened in the meantime: Musk went even more meta through his continuous dabbling in memes, took away the New York Times’ blue check, revealed Twitter’s code to the public, mimicked an AI image of the pope, attempted poetry, and announced a bunch of Twitter updates to come. The big alluded-to changes? Musk said that, starting April 15, “only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations” in the Twitter feed. (One day later, he realized he’d missed something: “Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them.”) Confusing! The other big Twitter update that had people stressed (or relieved) was the removal of verified check marks for anyone — an individual, brand, organization, etc. — who doesn’t pay $8 or more for Musk’s 11th baby, Twitter Blue. It pissed everyone off, especially celebrities, so below is a roundup of the ones who tweeted that they are refusing to pay for it. Protest can be powerful.

Ian McKellen to blue check: “You shall not pass!”

Please note that I am not paying for the blue checkmark, which I've displayed for many years. — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) April 2, 2023

Chrissy Teigen made it romantic.

going to bed tonight with my checkmark husband, knowing it will all be over by morning pic.twitter.com/hYXKNrpsdt — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2023

LeBron James isn’t “paying the 5.”

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Ben Stiller’s blue check got the dodgeball ;).

My last blue check night, loving this #Knick game. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 1, 2023

Jason Alexander brought Earth into it.

Friends, there are bigger issues in the 🌎than the blue verified ✔️next to my name on this account. But without it, anyone can allege to be me. So, if I lose that ✔️ know I will leave this platform. Anyone appearing with it=an imposter. I tell you this while I’m still official. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 28, 2023

Ice-T: “Fuck that.”

I heard Twitter is gonna take away the Blue checkmarks if you don't pay... Fuck that checkmark... I guess it matters to some people.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 29, 2023

Jason Isbell = comedian.

If the blue checkmark goes away and someone claiming to be me asks you for money please send them all your money they are me — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 1, 2023

Ice Spice never needed a blue check.

1M on here is heavy blue check wya :') — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 1, 2023

Monica Lewinsky would like a word.

here’s the irony… had elon not fucked w/ the blue check system at all… i bet many people would have paid a small annual fee for the checkmark. he should have made his subscription thing twitter+ or twitter vip and not fucked with something that worked. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 1, 2023

Stephen King will be “gone like Enron.”

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

Dionne Warwick needs her lattes!

I am not paying for a blue check. That money could (and will) be going towards my extra hot lattes. 😒 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) March 31, 2023

Jack Black is gonna call Musk’s bluff:

Mark Hamill didn’t get pranked … yet?

Took this screenshot in anticipation of becoming blue check-less today.



Surprisingly, it didn't happen... yet.



Any chance this is his idea of an #AprilFoolsDay joke? pic.twitter.com/haZntxwUsS — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 2, 2023

The White House to blue checks: Gurl, bye.

White House will not pay for staff's official Twitter profiles to be verified: "It is our understanding that Twitter Blue does not provide person-level verification as a service... a blue check mark will now simply (verify)... the account is a paid user." https://t.co/5Ao238oiiQ — PEN America (@PENamerica) April 1, 2023

The New York Times and Musk have some personal beef, apparently.

Twitter removed @nytimes's blue check mark on Sunday, maybe because of Elon's personal beef.



He pushed for the NYT to lose their badge after learning that the company was refusing to pay the fee required for verification, per @washingtonpost. pic.twitter.com/xBMpNIexdw — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 3, 2023

This is developing story.