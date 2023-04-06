WWHL: Tom Schwartz Says Raquel Is Sandoval’s Heroin

You know your media coaching hasn’t fully kicked in if you’re quoting Twilight. Tom Schwartz appeared on WWHL, sans Tom Sandoval, to get a grilling from Andy Cohen about the Scandoval. Schwartz said he blames Sandoval more than his affair partner Raquel Leviss for the affair, but also blames Sandoval’s ADHD most of all. “Tom has ADHD, and honestly he became obsessed. He’s notorious for having one obsession,” Schwartz said, citing the motorcycle sidecar from the TomTom opening as an example. Schwartz said Raquel is his current obsession. “That’s his heroin.” His fellow guest John Owen Lowe asked if Raquel is “as bad as heroin,” which seemed to get Schwartz to actually hear the words coming out of his mouth. “I hope I don’t minimize it for people who actually have addictions.”

Schwartz said he first learned that Sandoval and Raquel had what was characterized at the time as a “one-night stand” in late August of last year. “Tom was having, like, a midlife crisis,” he said. Schwartz claims that he only learned that Sandoval and Raquel had been having several more nights stands in January of this year. “From my point of view, it became an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate,” he said. “I didn’t think it was a linear thing.” Sandoval then came to Schwartz in January saying he was in love with Raquel and had broken up with Ariana, or was trying to. “I was flabbergasted,” he said. After that declaration, Schwartz said Sandoval got more “brazen,” even as he procrastinated on breaking up with Ariana. Which is how we now find ourselves in this mess.