Watch Muna and boygenius Perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ at Coachella

Photo: YouTube

Muna’s “Silk Chiffon” may have dropped two years ago (and in September), but it is, spiritually, our eternal song of the summer— a fact the band proved beyond all reasonable doubt at Coachella on Friday night. The group brought out Phoebe Bridgers for her verse of the song before welcoming the remaining “motherfucking boys” of boygenius to bop around a little (peep Julien Baker sprinting across the stage). This special crossover edition of “Silk Chiffon” was far from the only notable moment of Muna’s Coachella set— they also debuted their new single, “One That Got Away,” which frontwoman Katie Gavin described as “a song about fumbling the bag,” during the performance. The band played plenty of songs from their most recent self-titled album, as well as a few older cuts, including “Taken,” which guitarist Josette Maskin introduced: “Coachella was my festival when I was a teenager. We’re in the desert, so we’re going to play a little country song for you.” Watch the full set below, starting at roughly the 4:22:00 minute mark, and catch boygenius at Coachella tomorrow night.