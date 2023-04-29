Roy Wood Jr. Talks Scandals at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Roy Wood Jr. took the stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, bringing a much-needed jolt of energy to the proceedings following a lengthy preamble from President Biden. The Daily Show star talked scandals of all kinds: Trump’s indictment, Biden’s documents, and, obviously, Scandoval: “I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about. My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people.” He then corrected himself: “No, that’s Succession. No, Succession is power for white people. No, Tucker Carlsen is power for white people. No, that’s white power. Never mind.”

Other topics covered by the extremely affable Wood included Don Lemon’s firing (“How funny is it that you work in the news and then watch on the news that you got fired from the news”) and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s shady relationship with Harlan Crow (“Do you understand how rich you have to buy a Supreme Court Justice? A Black one on top of that, there are only two in stock.”) Wood, the son of a civil-rights journalist himself, wrapped things up with a heartfelt tribute to his mom, who protested for equality in the 1960’s as a student at Delta State University. “What would have become of my mother and other protesters if a local journalist was not there telling the story?” he said. Watch Wood’s full performance above.