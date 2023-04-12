Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets and The Last of Us. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As members of the Writers Guild of America vote to authorize a strike amid contract negotiations, many TV makers are urging their colleagues to vote yes. Melanie Lynskey, Daniel Kwan, and the creators of Yellowjackets are among the many industry professionals advocating for a strike to expand the WGA’s negotiating power in an environment where writers say streaming has sharply reduced their pay. “I stand with the WGA members voting to strike!” Lynskey tweeted. “There is no industry without writers. They deserve to be able to make a living!”

New industry standards have left writers underpaid and overworked, the guild says. The WGA asked members to vote between April 11 and 17 (after talks with the studios stalled following two weeks at the bargaining table), saying the union’s corporate counterpart has “shown no sign that they intend to address the problems our members are determined to fix in this negotiation.”

Ted Lasso and A Black Lady Sketch Show writer Ashley Nicole Black tweeted that the guild is “simply asking for a living wage, and the ability of the middle class writer to make a living and career. Meanwhile the studios are making huge profits, and CEOs making mega bonuses. They’re just refusing to share the wealth that workers are generating.”

Below are the actors, writers, and showrunners tweeting their support for a WGA strike authorization.

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, The Last of Us)

I stand with the WGA members voting to strike! The main thing any of us have to go on when choosing a project is the quality of the script. It’s everything. There is no industry without writers. They deserve to be able to make a living! https://t.co/yeWxa1ALCv — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) April 11, 2023

Ashley Lyle (Creator, Yellowjackets)

I voted YES on the WGA strike authorization vote, which will shock exactly no one who knows me… but I’d also like to share a few thoughts on why I did (and why I feel so strongly about it)… — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) April 12, 2023

Daniel Kwan (Director and Writer, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

It's about writers getting their fair share.

It's about maintaining a healthy middle/working class of writers in our industry.

It's about showing our collective strength as new tech threatens to take away our leverage.

Vote YES on strike authorization.#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/CBtbyNXsMH — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) April 3, 2023

Kay Cannon (Writer, Blockers, Pitch Perfect)

Negotiating Committee member @KayKayCannon is here to explain what to expect as the WGA begins talks on March 20 with the @AMPTP on a new Minimum Basic Agreement for Film/TV/Streaming members. #WGAContract2023 #1u https://t.co/WFYBXZYYmG — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) March 19, 2023

Alanna Bennett (Writer, Roswell, New Mexico)

Over the past 3 years I’ve been in 3 writers rooms, optioned 2 pilots, sold a studio feature on a pitch & wrote & rewrote & polished it, and more. None of that stopped me from having to go on EBT for a while.



The current system is unsustainable. Vote yes to authorize a strike. — Alanna supports the WGA (@AlannaBennett) April 11, 2023

Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso, A Black Lady Sketch Show)

I’m voting yes. The WGA is simply asking for a living wage, and the ability of the middle class writer to make a living and a career. Meanwhile the studios are making huge profits, and CEOs making mega bonuses. They’re just refusing to share the wealth that workers are generating https://t.co/8TOk8jfvv8 — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) April 4, 2023

Brittani Nichols (Writer, Abbott Elementary)

Just voted YES on the WGA strike authorization because I have my fellow writers' back. As complicated as our issues may seem, it all boils down to something every worker in every industry understands: corporate greed. Writers are ready to fight back. #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/0AudPMLJaO — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) April 12, 2023

Long ass thread: Hello, friends. I'm a writer on Abbott Elementary and I want to talk a bit about this chart which shows how absolute dog shit the industry has become for WGA writers and how these numbers impact writers of color. pic.twitter.com/SWmeB6SNcH — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) March 16, 2023

Justin Halpern (Showrunner, Harley Quinn; EP, Abbott Elementary)

I am voting yes because writing for most of our members has become a less and less viable profession even though our work has never been more lucrative for the studios. https://t.co/jZxeZetPTc — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) April 4, 2023

Adele Lim (Writer, Crazy Rich Asians)

Rachel Shukert (Showrunner, The Baby-Sitters Club)

The objectively hilarious thing about streaming is that they looked at this hugely profitable business & were like: "But wait, how brilliant would it be if we took away every possible way to make $ but one? Syndication, gone! Advertising, gone! Box office, gone! We're geniuses!" — Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) April 12, 2023

Michael Mohan (Writer, Everything Sucks!)

Yo, no joke, when we were writing Everything Sucks, Ben and I used to steal food from the Netflix cafeteria to feed our families b/c we had to write for many months for free and couldn't take other jobs. What our guild is asking for is 1000% reasonable. #WGAStrong — Michael Mohan (@michaelmohan) April 12, 2023

Adam Conover (Creator, The G Word)

WGA members: Our Strike Authorization Vote just hit your inbox. As a NegCom member, I'm asking you: Please vote Yes.



Every vote counts. The higher the turnout, the more power we will have when we head back into the room. Give us that power: Vote yes. #wgastrong #imvotingyes — Adam Conover (@adamconover) April 12, 2023

Christina Strain (Writer, Shadow and Bone)

One reason I'm a YES on the WGA strike authorization vote is I'm one of 216 feature writers Netflix severely underpaid residuals to. And I never would’ve known I was owed that money if the WGA hadn’t taken Netflix to arbitration for Bird Box. #WGAStronghttps://t.co/zICVoAVjIP — Christina Strain (@christinastrain) April 11, 2023

Charles Ray Hamilton (Writer, Queen Sugar)

Just voted YES on the WGA strike authorization because there are no Tony Sopranos, Olivia Popes, Carrie Bradshaws, Kendall Roys, Cristina Yangs or Janine Teagues without the brilliant architects of the iconic characters & stories that shape our cultural landscape



#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/QQaOv3Sc4k — charles. (@LittleCharlesTV) April 12, 2023

Kyra Jones (Writer, Queens)

Just voted YES on the #WGA strike authorization cuz bad bitches fight against unfair labor practices and wage theft. Union solidarity is real hot girl shit. pic.twitter.com/nb1P4dndat — Kyra Jones (@BlkAssFeminist) April 12, 2023

Kirk J. Rudell (Writer, Voice of the Game, American Dad!)

If you’re in the WGA, please vote yes on a strike authorization. No one wants to go on strike, but those of us who have been doing this a while have a hundred reasons why we may need to. Here’s one of mine:#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/6BrpuUPAT9 — @krudell@mastodon.online (@krudell) April 4, 2023

Alex Blagg (Writer, Fairfax, Trinkets)

I’m voting YES on the WGA strike authorization because even though I’ve co-created shows, won Emmys, been on The Black List, sold two features and staffed steadily in TV for 8 straight years, I still can’t figure out how to earn a stable living as a writer — alex blagg (@alexblagg) April 12, 2023

Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Writer, From, Cowboy Bebop)

the studios and streamers have, in a very short period of time, dismantled what was once a fair and equitable model for writer compensation. the issues on the table for the ongoing #wga contract negotiation are existential. — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 7, 2023

Morgan Evans (Writer, Teen Titans Go!)

I’m voting yes on the WGA strike and I hope it ultimately creates more jobs for all of us. Let me regale you with a tale about how hard it is has been for me to get WGA covered work. 1/? — Morgan Evans (@totallymorgan) April 12, 2023

Kelly Lynne D’Angelo (Writer, Miracle Workers)

This is just cable. Streamers are just becoming pay-per-channel cable. If they're making money off ads because they're realizing a subscriber-based model isn't economically viable, then #WGA Writers *deserve* to be paid as-if it's cable or network too. #VoteYes https://t.co/EfeFfF3gd7 — Kelly Lynne D'Angelo ✨ (@kellylynnedang) April 12, 2023

Tim Barnes (Creator, Maurice on Mars)

i’m voting YES on the WGA strike authorization because i have heard Jeff Bezos’ speaking voice pic.twitter.com/AbQjgb4BM7 — 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) April 12, 2023

Noah Garfinkel (Single Parents, New Girl)

I voted yes on the WGA strike authorization because I don’t hate myself and I’m not a cop. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) April 12, 2023

This is a developing story.