The Potential 2023 WGA Strike for Dummies

The 2007–8 writers strike. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Have you heard about streaming? Well, if not, know that it’s the invasive species of the scripting world — throttling the competition and harmful to the ecosystem if unregulated. And now, because of changes to the entertainment environment due to streaming, writers are ready to strike. With the deadline for a new contract coming up on May 1, the threat of a writers strike has been looming over Hollywood. It’d be the first since the 2007–8 strike cursed us with our now-indicted ex-president (no, really — it’s the reason The Apprentice stayed on the air and reified him in the American consciousness as a genius businessman and philanthropist). But for a business based on creative output, it’s still, ultimately, a business. The Writers Guild of America is currently in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the current contract ends on May 1 and the WGA is asking members to authorize a strike for more negotiating leverage. So put on the Chanel boots and get your Andy Sachs on. Here’s a guide to the 2023 writers strike — because if Abbott Elementary goes off the air, you’ll wanna know why.

Why might they strike?

On March 14, the WGA released a report titled “Writers Are Not Keeping Up.” It details how compensation for writing has been negatively impacted by the advent (and takeover) of streaming. “On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, or in mini-rooms, while showrunners are left without a writing staff to complete the season,” the report states. “And while series budgets have soared over the past decade, median writer-producer pay has fallen.” It points to an increase in writers working for the MBA minimum across the board in roles ranging from staff writers (98 percent of whom now work for the MBA minimum — up 12 percent from the 2013-14 season) to showrunners (49 percent are at the minimum — up 16 percent). In overall terms, the percentage of TV writers working for the MBA minimum increased from a third in 2013–14 to nearly half of all writers in 2021–22.

This wasn’t the only issue presented, of course. (Lorde said they would rue the day.) The report points to the fact that comedy-variety shows on streaming “have refused basic MBA protections — minimums for scripts and weeklies — for comedy-variety writers when they work on streaming series, even though episodic writers working for the same companies have those minimum standards.” Additionally, regarding the feature-film girlies, the WGA points out that, when you adjust for inflation, “screen pay has declined 14% in the last five years.” So these are the issues. But what are writers gonna do about it?

What has led to this?

A strike has been in the air since February, when the L.A. Times reported that both writers and studios were prepping for a potential walkout. The WGA put a “pattern of demands” up for a vote by WGA members on February 27, which included complaints about the “abuse of mini-rooms” (in which fewer writers are given less time to write shows), standardized compensation for feature and streaming films, and commensurate compensation to combat the issues mentioned above. Then, on March 7, 98.4 percent of WGA members voted to approve the demands, so negotiators could bring them to the table in negotiations with the AMPTP, according to Variety.

David Young, chief negotiator for the WGA, left for medical reasons and was replaced by Ellen Stutzman at the beginning of March. Young, whom Matthew Belloni of Puck referred to, at the time of his departure, as “controversial,” led the WGA through the 2007–8 strike and, as Belloni noted, is “fiery” and “feared.” “Nobody does anything in Hollywood unless they’re afraid,” he wrote. “And he’s set a fear-based tone and cadence, if not the actual agenda, for these negotiations.”

Three days before negotiations began, on March 17, Pitch Perfect and Blockers writer Kay Cannon released a video on behalf of herself and other WGA-side negotiators about what would happen once negotiations began. “There may be rumors or leaks to the press about what is going on in that room,” Cannon said, speaking to fellow members of the WGA. “Take these with a grain of salt. They are likely coming from the studios and are intended to scare or distract you and to undermine our strength at the table.”

How are negotiations going?

Negotiations began on March 20. The intent was for them to last two weeks before taking a two-week break. On the last day of initial negotiations, March 31, Deadline reported that there was a proposal for the two sides to talk during the scheduled break, calling this a “significant step in the negotiations” and noting that sources had told the outlet that “there seems to be a willingness to keep discussions going, in some form, after some common ground was found between the WGA and AMPTP.”

Puck, however, disputed this positive version of events, calling it a “smokescreen,” harkening back to Cannon’s comments about the press. “A well-informed and impartial source, albeit from outside the room, tells me that the report’s spin was ‘nonsense’ and the alleged movement is a ‘charade,’” Jonathan Handel wrote in Puck. He claimed that the negotiations were mostly made up of the two sides reading speeches at each other rather than discussing matters. A source told him, “It truly seems like they just want to strike and have no intention of coming to a deal.”

Will there be a strike?

The WGA asked its writers to vote on authorizing a strike on April 3. Online voting will run April 11–17, and, if a strike is approved, it will give WGA negotiators some extra leverage moving forward. “After two weeks at the bargaining table, [the studios] have failed to offer meaningful responses on the core economic issues in any of the WGA’s primary work areas — screen, episodic television and comedy-variety,” WGA negotiators said in a statement. “They have listened politely to our presentations and made small moves in only a few areas, almost entirely coupled with rollbacks designed to offset any gains. In short, the studios have shown no sign that they intend to address the problems our members are determined to fix in this negotiation.”

Importantly, this does not mean that WGA members are voting to strike right away. It only means they are authorizing their representatives to call a strike later, depending on how negotiations go. If a strike is authorized, the AMPTP and WGA will have about two weeks to come to an agreement, as the current, three-year WGA contract ends on May 1.

Has anyone said anything publicly in support of strike authorization?

Short answer: Yep! Notable Hollywood names, like Daniel Kwan of Everything Everywhere All at Once, have taken to Twitter to voice their support for strike authorization. “It’s about writers getting their fair share,” Kwan wrote on Twitter. “It’s about maintaining a healthy middle/working class of writers in our industry. It’s about showing our collective strength as new tech threatens to take away our leverage.”

It's about writers getting their fair share.

It's about maintaining a healthy middle/working class of writers in our industry.

It's about showing our collective strength as new tech threatens to take away our leverage.

Vote YES on strike authorization.#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/CBtbyNXsMH — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) April 3, 2023

But this Oscar winner isn’t the only one expressing support. Other writers of hit TV shows and films — Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Justin Halpern (Harley Quinn, Abbott Elementary), Jeffrey Lieber (Lost), Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets), and many more — have expressed support for their union and declared that they are voting “yes” on strike authorization. What will happen next? In this TV drama, you’ll just have to wait for the next episode.