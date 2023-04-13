Where is Lady Gaga?

Breaking: We know where Lady Gaga is. On Thursday, April 13, the pop star was named co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities alongside film producer Bruce Cohen. Members of the restored committee, which was disbanded during the Trump administration, include Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, and Kerry Washington. In a viral video of Biden and Gaga walking on the day, the president says, “I work for Lady Gaga!” — which, Tea, mother! Per the New York Times, Cohen added his own excitement: “To quote Tony Kushner from Angels in America: ‘The great work begins.’” Well, with the news of Gaga’s induction, maybe the president can be the one to get her to take her philanthropy to the next level by finally releasing Artpop: Act II.