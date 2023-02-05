White Men Can’t Jump, but Can Jack Harlow Act?

20th Century Studios has given us a full trailer of the White Men Can’t Jump remake, starring Jack Harlow as the titular white men. Okay, he’s just one white man, and he can presumably jump fine — just like Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original. The trailer shows Harlow dressed like “a white girl at Whole Foods,” hustling some people who assume he can’t play ball. Thus we are treated to Harlow making baskets while wearing Birkenstocks — an image that will be seared in our memory whenever we hear “First Class” for the rest of time. The film promises to update the original partly through a slew of pop-culture references: In the first-look teaser, Harlow calls Paul Thomas Anderson “our greatest living director,” while his partner in basketball crimes (Nanny’s Sinqua Walls) counters that the title belongs to Spike Lee. Neither directed this film. That honor belongs to Calmatic. White Men Can’t Jump comes to Hulu on May 19.

This post has been updated.