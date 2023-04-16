The Wicked First Look Images Have Twitter Squinting

Photo: Universal

Citizens of the internet got their first look at John M. Chu’s adaptation of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. But did they, though? The moody pics were dark. Like “House of the Dragon shooting day-for-night, releasing the unprocessed images as promo stills, then just turning the exposure down for the actual show” dark. Behind-the-scenes images leaked of the set, and it was colorful as hell. These stills of Elphaba (Eriva) and Galinda (Ariana) were not. If someone made an eyeshadow palette using the stills as the basis for the colors, we’d be getting a lot of grays. While some Twitter-goers defended the stills, saying they were intentionally mysterious, most people went the insult comic route. But we kid because we love! Below is just a spattering of the Twitter’s colorful reaction to Wicked’s first look photos.

Thinking out loud here: what if movies started lighting again? https://t.co/4jpVDUYN3P — Eli Olsberg (@EliOlsberg) April 16, 2023