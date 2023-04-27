WWHL: James Kennedy Hopes Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Stay Together

James Kennedy appeared on WWHL for the first time since Scandoval broke, and he said he hopes his ex stays with her new guy a good long while. When asked by Andy Cohen if he thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will last, Kennedy said “In a weird way, I hope so.” It did not sound like he felt that way for entirely altruistic reasons, however. Kennedy seemed more in it for the lols of the two being horrible for each other and at each other. “Just think about the dreams they’re going to have in each other’s beds, and all the traumatic shit they’re gonna go through,” he said. “If they survive each other and go through it, then hats off.” Kennedy also said he doesn’t believe the rumors that Raquel hooked up with Scheana Shay’s husband Brock. But he didn’t believe Sandoval and Raquel either, so…

