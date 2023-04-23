Patti LuPone is less than amped to welcome Kim Kardashian into the American Horror Story family. While playing a game of “Do They Give a Damn?” on WWHL with John Leguizamo, LuPone said she wanted to keep Kim K off the stage. “Excuse me, Kim,” she said. “What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.” The Mrs. Worthington dig was in reference to a Noël Coward song about a momager who shouldn’t be putting her big-butted butterface of a daughter on stage. Savage. Sidenote: she also doesn’t care about Bad Cinderella. But can you blame her? It’s not like this Webber flop is going to buy her a pool.

