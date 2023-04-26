Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After acting their way into Yellowjackets season two, does Liv Hewson really need an Emmy about it? They’re saying no. Hewson told Variety that they aren’t submitting themselves for Emmy consideration, as they do not fit into the gendered supporting actor/actress categories. “It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress,” they said. “It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

In 2017, Billions’ Asia Kate Dillon asked the TV Academy for clarification on how they do gender. The answer? The Academy’s rules say “anyone can submit under either category for any reason,” according to Dillon. However there still remains two gendered categories. The Independent Spirit Awards, Grammys, MTV Movie and TV Awards, and Gotham Awards have no gender categorizations. Interestingly, 2023’s MTV Movie and TV Award nominees for Best Performance in a Show happen to all identify as women.