Zendaya Returns For ‘New Beginnings and Growth’ at Coachella

Zendaya returned to the concert stage for the first time since 2015 to join Labrinth during their Coachella weekend two set. They sang “All of Us” and “I’m Tired;” both were written for and featured on Euphoria. Post-show, Zendaya took to Instagram to thank Labrinth for letting her come on stage. “Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight… wow… my heart is so full,” she writes on Instagram stories. She later said in a video that she “never heard screaming like that” when she came onto the stage. “I couldn’t hear anything but you guys… Thank you all for welcoming me back on stage with open arms,” she concluded. Labrinth reposted her messaged and thanked Zendaya, and called the performance a “celebration of new beginnings and growth.”

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya



Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

Zendaya “stepped away from music” several years ago and focused her time on her acting, which paid off as she won two Emmys for her role as Rue in Euphoria. Hopefully this return is a call for new beginnings and Zendaya hears our plea to return to music– or at least she can do an updated version of “Replay.”

