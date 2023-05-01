Liveblogging the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anna Wintour and the fashion girlies celebrated International Workers Day with a star-studded gala. The theme of this year’s Metropolitan Museum’s annual Fashion Institute exhibition was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” This translated on the red carpet to a lot of Chanel, many homages to Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, and many Lagerfeld muses attending. Yes, including Choupette.

Last year’s theme, the Gilded Age, was mostly considered a flop. Too many attendees confused the Gilded Age (Titanic times) with rococo or baroque (Marie Antoinette times). Luckily Lagerfeld’s era is much easier to understand, if only because it’s so recent. Pastels, bridal looks, lace, Chanel suits, all on-theme. And bridal looks. A lot of bridal looks. Being a Chanel Bride in the 2000s was one of the highest honors that a model could achieve. As a result, the 2023 Met Gala red carpet sometimes looked like a mass wedding, as scores of celebs appeared wearing white. Here are the best (and most …interesting) looks of the night.

Laura Palmer, Guest of Honor?

Someone on their way to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/c8VyHrRFlS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2023

She’s at the Carlyle. Wrapped in plastic.

Karl Klout Chasers

Because Lagerfeld’s death is so recent, many of the people attending this year’s gala were friends, enemies, or frenemies with the designer. And many stars used their fits to communicate just how close they were to him. For example, Nicole Kidman wore her Chanel No. 5 ad campaign dress. “I have the sketches when he was drawing it,” she told Lala Anthony on the Vogue livestream. “I knew him very, very well.” Many of Lagerfeld’s old muses — Devon Aoki, Naomi Campbell, and of course Choupette — walked the Met stairs. Gisele Bündchen said that Lagerfeld was “a gentleman and a wonderful man,” but also remembered being forced to walk the streets of Paris barefoot for a Chanel No. 5 campaign.

nicole kidman wearing her iconic chanel no5 ad campaign dress to the met gala pic.twitter.com/xJyQPVzz2L — High End Homo (@highendhomo) May 1, 2023

From the Archives

Kidman brought up how durable a couture gown can be, exclaiming how happy she was that her campaign dress was the same 20 years later. Before the Gala, style TikTokkers conjectured that this would be one of the more sustainable Galas, with stars pulling from archives for Lagerfeld lewks.

gisele bundchen at the met gala using one of the dresses she wore in harper's bazaar korea in 2007 shot by karl lagerfeld #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fXB8rsaHrq — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

Kristen Stewart is wearing Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Resort 2017! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5p3OZ5Upu3 — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) May 1, 2023

Co-chair Dua Lipa wore a bridal look originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1992. Speaking of…

It’s Giving Marriage. Very Much Married

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lagerfeld closed his shows, like many couturiers do, with a bridal look. Being a Chanel bride was quite the honor back in the day, so it’s no surprise we saw so many white dresses on the (also white, wtf is wrong with you Vogue) carpet. Even David Byrne wore white, though it sort of looked like he was marrying his bicycle. And why shouldn’t he?

Baby’s First Met Gala

Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and more attended their first Met Gala this year. Ice Spice told Lala Anthony that she had been nervous until she heard the fans screaming.

A Twilight Reunion?

Listen. Chanel ambassador and former Lagerfeld muse KStew was always going to attend this gala. But RPattz is there too? Is anyone else from the Twilight Saga there too? I need eyes on Bryce Dallas Howard, stat.

Kristen Stewart is wearing Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Resort 2017! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5p3OZ5Upu3 — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) May 1, 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hMx6Xb5paa — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) May 1, 2023

Jessica Chastain was serving Rosalie Hale, so at least there’s that.

Jessica Chastain debuts blonde hair for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oF2Njwex0s — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023

Boygenius fans will look at a picture of literally any three things and go “That’s Boygenius.”

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Okay but that is Boygenius.