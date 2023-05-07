Here Are the Winners of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Photo: MTV/Twitter

The MTV Movie and TV Awards arrived with less pomp this year, as the first award show affected by the Writers Strike. The WGA announced it would be picketing the show, host Drew Barrymore pulled out in support of the writers, and even Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent refused to cross the picket line to attend. Thanks to comrades Barrymore and Kent, MTV announced the show would not run live, and instead aired pretaped sketches and acceptance speeches. In one sketch, Barrymore starred as Skipper in a fake behind-the-scenes featurette for the Barbie movie. There aren’t enough categories at the Movie and TV Awards for any one project to sweep, but Pedro Pascal’s win for Best Hero in The Last of Us shows that the MTV viewership agrees with critics who think the Fireflies maybe didn’t have the best grasp of science. So much for interrogating how we feel about heroes, as Craig Mazin said was a goal of the show. Below is a full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, with the winners bolded as they are announced.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface (Ghostface) – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

﻿“Big Boys” -Saturday Night Live

“Body” -She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

“Come Back Home” -Purple Hearts

“Goo Goo Muck” -Wednesday

“I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party) -Ginny & Georgia

Jack’s Tap Dance in Don’t Worry Darling

“Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” -Daisy Jones & The Six

“Long, Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano) -The Last of Us

“Naatu Naatu” -RRR

“Revolting Children” -Matilda the Musical

“Running Up That Hill” -Stranger Things

“Simon’s Song” -Young Royals

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” -The Summer I Turned Pretty

“Titanium” -M3GAN

“Trouble” -Elvis

“You Should See Me in a Crown” -The School for Good and Evil