Vulture’s 2023 Summer Pop-Culture Gift Guide

Nothing’s made me feel more like a Barbie girl than this martini set. They’re straight from Barbie’s Dreamhouse — what more do you want? You can sip alcohol, you can eat an aesthetic scoop of ice cream from them, or you can toast to your girlfriend or boyfriend. I was highly influenced by Barbie-doll guru Miss Trixie Mattel herself, and I’m glad I was, because it’ll be the perfect accessory for the summer. You can, and I will, drink a martini in these glasses before going to see Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for a full Barbie-world experience. It’s fantastic! (though not made of plastic). —Savannah Salazar