Ana De Armas, Jude Law to Fight for Survival in Ron Howard’s Origin Of Species

Ana De Armas, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, and Daniel Brühl are set to star in a mysterious new survival thriller from Ron Howard titled Origin of Species. According to Deadline, the movie is based on “two different accounts of the same true story.” The film is described as a “darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life.” Sounds like a very casual and fun island vacation. Not much else is known about the project, but Noah Pink, who wrote this year’s Tetris, penned the script. Despite the ongoing WGA strike, the film will be selling at the upcoming Cannes market.