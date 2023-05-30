Anna Delvey Is Targeting a New Scam: Your Ears

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Like clockwork, it’s once again scam season. First, Caroline Calloway returns with a Vanity Fair profile ahead of her long-teased memoir; now, Anna Delvey is back with yet another venture. The scammer subject of Inventing Anna is readying a podcast, The Anna Delvey Show, according to Deadline, which will feature conversations with figures like Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jeremy O. Harris. They “will discuss traditional concepts of right and wrong while unpacking what it means to be a rule breaker in 2023.” Just the person we want to hear from on that — straight out of her New York apartment, where she’s still on house arrest. Also on the podcast, Delvey will release a single, written by herself and produced by Jared Gutstadt, who is CEO of the podcast’s production company, Audio Up (and who wrote theme songs to shows like Pawn Stars as part of Jingle Punks). In other words, Delvey has found a new scam target: your very ears. Guess you’re in luck if you wanted to hear more of that bizarre accent.