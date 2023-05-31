LA District Attorney Will Not Pursue Charges Against Armie Hammer

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Armie Hammer will not face charges from the Los Angeles DA’s office, after an investigation of sexual assault allegations against him concluded. “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Director of the Bureau of Communications Tiffiny Blacknell told CNN. “Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.” Blacknell also said that victim service representatives are available, even though charges are not being pursued. Hammer took to Instagram after the announcement, writing “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

Armie Hammer has been under investigation in LA County since February 2021, after a woman known to press as Effie accused the actor of raping her in 2017. “I am disappointed with the LA County District Attorney’s decision not to prosecute Armie Hammer,” Effie told CNN. “I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me and in order to protect other women from experiencing similar abuse.” Hammer has also been accused of emotional abuse and sexual coercion by other past partners.