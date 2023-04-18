Aziz Ansari Needs Good Fortune for His Second Movie Attempt

This guy. Photo: Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

Update May 17: Bad fortune befell the set of Good Fortune, as the WGA strike shut down production in LA’s Koreatown. According to Deadline, picketers showed up to the location shoot at 11 a.m. May 16, shutting down a night shoot that was set to begin at 5 p.m. Picketers held the line until 11:30 p.m. Many film and TV shoots have been shut down by WGA picketers, including Severance, Stranger Things, and Loot.

Original story follows.

Aziz Ansari is going to give directing a movie another shot. And why shouldn’t he? The comedian’s first attempt at helming his own film set went off without a hitch! In actuality, production on Ansari’s adaptation of Atul Gawande’s book Being Mortal was halted indefinitely in April 2022 after the film’s star, Bill Murray, was accused of inappropriate misconduct by a member of the film’s crew, unable to find another studio.

Ansari’s real directorial debut, Good Fortune, which he stars in alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, is a comedy produced by Lionsgate, according to Variety. Principal photography is set to begin in Los Angeles in May with a top secret logline. “We have indeed found good fortune with this film,” Joe Drake, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair, said in a statement. “We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us.”

For all the mystery surrounding it, it is possible the synopsis of this upcoming film isn’t actually a secret. Perhaps Aziz texted it out to the world using his beloved flip phone, but the old technology failed and the message didn’t go through.