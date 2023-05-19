Bad Bunny Got Frank Ocean to Leave the House

Bad Bunny’s Jersey-club bop, “Where She Goes,” is instantly iconic for the simple fact that he got Frank Ocean to do something. The chart-topping singer released his latest Mag-produced single on May 18, a song rooted in that trendy kick pattern recently employed in hits like Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock,” which originated in the Newark club scene. But Bad Bunny’s music video is uninterested in New Jersey — instead, he set his yeehaw-themed video in the desert, with the visuals beginning with a shot of Bad Bunny standing on a mountain peak, reminiscent of the painting Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog. He spends the rest of the video drifting in an old tricked-out Bentley convertible, watching horses gallop, and sitting atop a flowering tree of life while an angel stands in the distance. As day turns to night, a party atmosphere descends. Ocean makes a cameo as a motorcycle passenger traipsing down a suburban street. The aforementioned Lil Uzi appears in a portrait, while other famous people — including Euphoria scene-disrupter Dominic Fike; Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho; and models Juliana Nalú, Julian Consuegra, Isabella Manderson, and Ysham Avdulahi — are also spotted. Coachella weekend two could never.

