Ringo Starr Will Act Naturally for a Whole Album

Photo: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Confirmed: The extra R is for extra talent. Ringo Starr, like many luminaries before him, is pivoting to an era of country music with his forthcoming album. The Toronto Sun reports that T-Bone Burnett was the driving force for bringing the idea to fruition, despite Starr being a well-known enthusiast of the genre since childhood. “I asked T-Bone and he sent me, I promise you, one of the most beautiful country songs, tracks, I’ve heard in a long time,” Starr explained. “It’s very old-school country, and so I thought, Hey, I’m going to make a country EP.” Starr had previously released a country-inspired solo album back in 1970 called Beaucoups of Blues — you’re forgiven if this is news to you — and the Beatles’ cover of the yee-haw “Act Naturally” is one of the few instances of the drummer taking on lead vocals in the band’s history. Now, if he’s going to be on Dolly Parton’s long-awaited rock album, can’t she return the favor?