How Online Were You in April?

Insular online-community-news events or temporary main characters who get plucked by the algorithm and placed all over our feeds for a few days before receding back into the shadows. Think West Elm Caleb.

Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass slams United Airlines for making his wife clean up their kids’ mess. pic.twitter.com/5O66DgMrdh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023

Twitter will never die as long as there’s airplane etiquette to debate, and this month served up not one but two aviation discourses. The first was started by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, who tagged United in a tweet on April 16 to complain that a flight attendant had requested — nay, “made” — his 22-weeks-pregnant wife pick up the popcorn mess their 2-year-old daughter had made. The tweet managed to make the left and right equally mad for their own different reasons — a feat only ever achieved, well, two days earlier by the CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

Two days later, a video on TikTok of a man (I’ll say it: relatably) blowing a fuse, because a baby had been crying for 40 minutes on his flight, kicked off such a conversation in the parenting community that it spilled over to Twitter, where everyone already knew what tweets like this one were referring to. Luckily, people like author Derecka Purnell offered up an antidote.

Why it’s a 3: This was not the first time airplane discourse has graced social media nor will it be the last — probably not even of this year. “Rude people on airplanes” is up there with “gifted kids” and “tipping” when it comes to topics sure to rile people up online — no matter how recently we just had the same debates.

Juice, but give it a weird, almost sinister MLM vibe. That’s the best way I can describe the “water” trend taking over TikTok, which will glom on to your algorithm like toilet paper to the sole of a shoe. In one of the trend’s most liked videos posted on April 5, @shelbyhobbs2001 mixes Skittles Strawberry Starfruit flavoring with Pineapple Passionfruit using a milk frother, of all things, and pours the water over ice. To finish it off, she adds two pumps of Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Passionfruit Hibiscus Margarita Mix and sips this yassified glucose tablet out of a 64-ounce Stanley water cup. The video comes with a photosensitivity warning, and that’s not a joke.

I had two conditions for conducting my own flavored-water experiment: 1) I had to pick the most chaotic combination I could find, and 2) they had to be available at one of two grocery stores within walking distance from my apartment. I landed on cherry-flavored Kool-Aid liquid drops, Crystal Light lemonade, and grape Crystal Light that has added caffeine.

I knew that using a full packet of each would send me into a coma, so I opted for a drop of cherry, a quarter of the lemon packet, and half of the grape. I concocted this potion in a regular cup and snapped a picture for my group chat — and was quickly scolded.

“That glass is way too small,” my friend replied. “Needs to be like a quart and 90% ice.”

I frantically searched my cabinets for a larger vessel, landing on my trusty Love Island water bottle, and emptied the last of my ice cubes into it — along with the water mix. Verdict: Surprisingly refreshing. Not horrible. It’s how I imagine a Pez dispenser feels.

Why it’s a 3: WaterTok is weird, but it’s not unprecedented. The flavored-iced-coffee-making videos of 2021 and Utah “dirty sodas” of 2022 have simply been replaced with a new trend that cuts out the pesky middleman getting in the way of all the sugar. By 2025, TikTok users will be mixing straight syrup with Fun Dip dust, and more power to them.

Cable news feels like the internet’s boomer FOIL, so the comings and goings of even the most controversial hosts wouldn’t normally make this list, but then CNN fired anchor Don Lemon, who posted a social-media statement more shocking than the news itself. I legitimately don’t know which piece of Windows 95 software was used to achieve this feat of graphic design and neither could the rest of Twitter — although someone thinks it’s a screenshot of a previously sent iOS Mail message?

Why it’s a 3: CNN may be a top cable-news network, but this statement — which the network later refuted — screams “the Harry Potter fan website I tried to make in 2002 on Dreamweaver.”