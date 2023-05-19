Bar-Bey Just Bought a Malibu Dream House with Jay-Z

This Bar-Bey is buying a house with her husband. Per TMZ, Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently paid $200 million for a Malibu mansion, which makes it the most expensive home to ever be sold in California. (It’s also the second-most expensive piece of real estate sold in the entire country, after a $238 million New York penthouse.) Even though Bey is on her Renaissance world tour and Jay-Z is pushing to open a casino in Times Square, the couple apparently found time to do some significant haggling — the original asking price for the house was reportedly $295 million. According to the Los Angeles Times, their new L-shaped property is a minimalist combination of concrete and glass designed by award-winning architect Tadao Ando. The mansion reportedly spans almost 40,000 square feet, and the Carters will be able to enjoy outdoor patios that lead to a swimming pool, cabana, and a lawn with a cliff view of the Pacific Ocean. Per W Magazine, the massive property was originally built for noted art collectors Maria and William Bell, with construction taking 15 years. Let’s just hope that the floor plan doesn’t include a secret underground bunker fit for a Parasite.