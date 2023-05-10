Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, As Experienced From 3,925 Miles Away

That girl. Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images

Are you happy to be in Paris Stockholm? Well, some of us couldn’t make it to Sweden for the opening night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour on May 10. Luckily, through the power of standom, time zones, and an obsessive personality, Vulture will be live-blogging the (soon-to-be) historic performance – the first glimpse at Renaissance visuals Beyoncé has deigned to give us. No one’s counting that Tiffany ad, girl! So far, gracious fans have leaked just the right amount of info to keep us curious: a planet-sized disco ball, a progressive Pride flag on-screen, and a set list that looks like Sir and Rumi were making last-minute adjustments. Is there even any point in speculating? We know she’s going to do something unique anyway. Unique! BeyHive, come get your honey right here, updating live 3,925 miles away from Stockholm.

What opens the show?

And … out. Don’t forget to breathe after watching the opening of the Renaissance World Tour, a guitar-strumming rendition of “Dangerously in Love” with an array of vocal talent that ends with Beyoncé forgoing the instruments all together. “I just wanna say y’all make me so happy,” she addressed the BeyHive, before giving them the greatest gift of all … another deep cut: “Flaws and All.” Old song, fresh runs. It’s Beyoncé’s own personal Eras Tour. She even got a little emotional right back at the screaming, crying crowd, before going into “1+1.” Hear that Matthew Knowles: “I don’t know much about algebra but I know 1+1 equals 2.”

As her own opening act, the ballads continued with “1+1”, “I’d Rather Go Blind,” and “I Care,” before the main event: Renaissance.

What’s on the setlist?

1. “Dangerously in Love”

2. “Flaws and All”

3. “1+1” / “I’d Rather Go Blind” / cover of “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige

4. “I Care”

5. “I’m That Girl”

6. “Cozy”

7. “Alien Superstar”

Break: “Sweet Dreams”

8. “Lift Off” – Kanye West and Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

Break: “7/11”

9. “Cuff It” (Gospel version)

This is a developing story.