Watch Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Visuals Until She Drops the Real Thing

It’s just that … she’s that girl. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé knows what the people want. In the middle of her first Renaissance-tour concert in Stockholm on May 10, the superstar made a cheeky reference to the music videos she has yet to drop for the album. Over the introduction to “Formation,” a voice (Kevin JZ Prodigy, also on “Pure/Honey”) rang out through the arena: “You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace, bitch. She decides when she wants to give you a fucking taste. So get your fork and your spoon if you got one.” Beyoncé did just that in her Renaissance live show, giving fans a taste of visuals in the form of transitional clips throughout the concert (not our first taste, after she dropped an “I’m That Girl” teaser and a “Summer Renaissance”–inspired Tiffany ad). The videos were spacey, queer, and glamorous, which is everything we’ve come to expect from Beyoncé in her Renaissance era. Below, some of her visuals from the tour. Eat up.

omg not beyoncé addressing the visuals i’m crying 😭 #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/xQ9AkBCp3p — rasmus 🇸🇪 (@rasmusbravado) May 10, 2023

Things kicked off as the clouds parted for the queen.

She took fans on a Tron-inspired journey into the Renaissance.

Musicians in water — it’s in right now.

Best believe she was going to bring the ball.

Tell her how she’s lookin’, babe.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR INTERLUDE AKA THE VISUALS ??? pic.twitter.com/3OZZBR5oqp — aram (@aramnotagoat) May 10, 2023

Play these clips as much as you want over the next two-plus months (that is, until her tour hits the U.S.) — we won’t tell.